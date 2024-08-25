SG Americas Securities LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 14.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,050,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 12.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AvePoint

In related news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,758.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,900. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

AvePoint Stock Performance

AvePoint stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.88 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

