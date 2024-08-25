SG Americas Securities LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,271,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 742,822 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,353 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,961,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,765,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 740,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKD

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.