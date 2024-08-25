SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 122.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.29. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $495.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $482.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

