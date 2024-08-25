SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 127.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 30.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $1,772,000. Cercano Management LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 445,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $791.04 million, a PE ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

