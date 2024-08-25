SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $221,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

