SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $221,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $84,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $166.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

