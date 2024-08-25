SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $239,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

