SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,773 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DNOW during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in DNOW by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DNOW by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 911,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,723 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 96,710 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

DNOW Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $12.91 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.45.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

