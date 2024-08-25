SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after buying an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after purchasing an additional 672,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73 and a beta of 1.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. Mizuho increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 45,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $961,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,327,620 shares of company stock valued at $27,067,310 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

