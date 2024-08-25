SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ CECO opened at $28.65 on Friday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

