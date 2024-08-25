SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,126,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 167,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,061,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSBC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $740.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $17.46.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Further Reading

