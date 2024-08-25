SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 67.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,088 shares of company stock worth $506,706 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

