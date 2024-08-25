SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 223,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 108,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Heidrick & Struggles International

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $305,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $351,116.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $282.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.69 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.