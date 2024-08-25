SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,745 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 108.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,650. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.54. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

