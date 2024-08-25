SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,630 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,065. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,246.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHCT stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $531.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 289.06%.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

