SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 298,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

