SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 37,278 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Insider Activity at Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $971.82 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.58. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

