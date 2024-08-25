SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 9,487 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $818,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 579,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 318,217 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,094.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $573,670.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,094.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 472,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,857,445. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.