SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $141.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

