SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,181 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,181 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $64,749,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after buying an additional 187,472 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 666,140.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 146,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $74.67.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.