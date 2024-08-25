SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,203 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Xerox by 30.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Xerox by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

