SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 30,175 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,175 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 22.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSEX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $79.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.36%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Further Reading

