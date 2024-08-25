SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,223 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in REV Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 525.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

