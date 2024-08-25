SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 37,725 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,725 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter worth $17,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $4,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GDS by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 438,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

