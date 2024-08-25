SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 44,228 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 614.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,227,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

