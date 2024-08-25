SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 76,157 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in enCore Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,575,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 276,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on enCore Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Trading Up 11.8 %

enCore Energy stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $665.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of -0.01.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

