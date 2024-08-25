SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,369 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,341,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $302.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.02. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $278.63 and a 1 year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.