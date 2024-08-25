SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 88,380 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,247,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

