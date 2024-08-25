SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $15,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after buying an additional 1,110,629 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DYN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

