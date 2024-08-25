SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in OLO by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in OLO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OLO by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in OLO by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO Price Performance

NYSE:OLO opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $45,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $46,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,697.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $45,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,686 shares of company stock worth $174,798. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

