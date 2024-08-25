SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,992 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in R1 RCM by 340.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,438 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.10 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

