SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OWL opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.05.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

