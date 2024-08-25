Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $106.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.37.

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,534 over the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

