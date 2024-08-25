Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $997,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 106.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

