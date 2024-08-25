Sheri Pearce Sells 23,518 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 515,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 204.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 255,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,513 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

