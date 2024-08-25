Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 2,331,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,971,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.67.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.

