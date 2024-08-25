Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 169.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,240.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

SHLS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $928.79 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.