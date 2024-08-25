Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 0.4%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.57 and last traded at $75.82. 997,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,268,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

