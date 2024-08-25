Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives C$17.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.17.
SIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance
Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
