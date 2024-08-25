Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.02. 115,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,066,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SGML. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 5.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

