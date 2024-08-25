Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $118.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.05.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

