SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.98

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 61903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiriusPoint Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter worth about $15,083,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,288 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 13.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 621,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 120,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 160,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

