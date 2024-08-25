SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.98

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 61903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.
SiriusPoint last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 13.24%.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
