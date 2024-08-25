SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,002,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 361,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 250,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,198.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 7,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $598,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $76.29 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $867.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.