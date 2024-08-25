Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

