SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $281,859.62 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $281,859.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SMART Global Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. SMART Global’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,246,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,096,000 after buying an additional 186,958 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 850,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 802,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 328,934 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Featured Articles

