SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Sells $281,859.62 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $281,859.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,481.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 199,585 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 234,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 68,315 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 411,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 107,850 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 393,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.