SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SmartRent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SmartRent by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in SmartRent by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 36,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.69 on Friday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $341.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.