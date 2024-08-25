SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.64.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Colliers Securities cut shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.69 on Friday. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $341.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.
SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
