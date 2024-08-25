Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.33) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,759.53 ($22.86) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,791 ($23.27). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,729.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,679.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The company has a market cap of £6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,626.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, insider Karin Hoeing acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.10) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,323.62). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

