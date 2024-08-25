Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

