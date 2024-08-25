Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,769,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 6,585,632 shares.The stock last traded at $113.77 and had previously closed at $115.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $154.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

